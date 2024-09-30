-
Metlakatla’s fisheries have been certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council. That should help the southern Southeast community maintain salmon sales overseas. Officials say it’s the first tribal fishery to earn the certification.
-
A former congressional aide may spend as much as 10-months in prison for a fishing violation while was a member of the North Pacific Fisheries Management Council.
-
Former Murkowski Aide May Face Jail Time for Fishing Violation, Congress May Leave FAA in Partial Shut-Down Mode, Cordova Times Will Be Purchased By Its Editor, Permanent Fund Dividend Will be Lower than Last Year, and more...
-
The Obama Administration's new National Oceans Council had listening sessions earlier this month in Barrow.
-
Residents attended to give their input to the National Oceans Council officials.