There was a collision at the docks in Cordova that damaged a Coast Guard buoy tender.
The Coast Guard is monitoring recovery efforts of a tug and barge that went aground in the Gulf Alaska, Wednesday afternoon. Download Audio
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbdf4e0000It’s a sure sign of spring in coastal Alaska, the arrival of migrating shorebirds that flock so thickly they sometimes look like clouds. Several communities welcome the birds and visitors who want to see them and learn about them, and its a great chance to get out on the water early in the season and forget winter. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking about the spring migrations and the shorebird festivals coming up in the next week weeks.KSKA: Thursday 4/18 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
No school today in Cordova as National Guard troops continue digging out the town from a massive snowfall that prompted a disaster declaration over the weekend.
Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
The body of an Oklahoma man missing from a plane crash, last week, has been found. The man was a passenger in the aircraft when it went down 90 miles southeast of Cordova.
Erosion along the Copper River has forced the state Transportation Department to shut down the Copper River Highway out of Cordova.
The wreckage of a single engine plane was found Tuesday at Seal River, below the Bering Glacier. State Troopers found no bodies there, but the plane's owner, Richard Stoltzfus of Cordova and his passenger, John Dick, are feared dead. The plane was badly damaged. The two were part of a group of five staying at a cabin in the area.