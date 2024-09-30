Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Cordova

  • News
    Barge Strikes Coast Guard Vessel In Cordova Harbor
    Tony Gorman
    There was a collision at the docks in Cordova that damaged a Coast Guard buoy tender.
  • News
    Tug, Barge Grounded Southeast of Cordova
    Tony Gorman
    The Coast Guard is monitoring recovery efforts of a tug and barge that went aground in the Gulf Alaska, Wednesday afternoon. Download Audio
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Spring Bird Festivals
    Kristin Spack
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defbdf4e0000It’s a sure sign of spring in coastal Alaska, the arrival of migrating shorebirds that flock so thickly they sometimes look like clouds. Several communities welcome the birds and visitors who want to see them and learn about them, and its a great chance to get out on the water early in the season and forget winter. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be talking about the spring migrations and the shorebird festivals coming up in the next week weeks.KSKA: Thursday 4/18 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    National Guard Works To Dig Out Cordova
    Tony Gorman
    No school today in Cordova as National Guard troops continue digging out the town from a massive snowfall that prompted a disaster declaration over the weekend.
  • News
    The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jay Barrett
    Jay Barrett
    Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
  • Photo courtesy of the Alaska State Troopers.
    News
    Crews Recover One Body from Cordova Plane Crash
    Tony Gorman
    The body of an Oklahoma man missing from a plane crash, last week, has been found. The man was a passenger in the aircraft when it went down 90 miles southeast of Cordova.
  • News
    Erosion Problem Closes Copper River Highway Near Cordova
    Steve Heimel
    Erosion along the Copper River has forced the state Transportation Department to shut down the Copper River Highway out of Cordova.
  • News
    Two Feared Dead After Plane Crash Near Bering Glacier
    Steve Heimel
    The wreckage of a single engine plane was found Tuesday at Seal River, below the Bering Glacier. State Troopers found no bodies there, but the plane's owner, Richard Stoltzfus of Cordova and his passenger, John Dick, are feared dead. The plane was badly damaged. The two were part of a group of five staying at a cabin in the area.