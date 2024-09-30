-
Alaska Representative Don Young voted last night with the rest of U.S. House Republicans against raising the debt ceiling. But he’s skipping a meeting this morning between the House GOP and the President to talk over debt and the budget. His staff did not give a reason.
The U.S. Congress voted this week to extend controversial provisions of the Patriot Act, but not with the help of Alaska’s delegation.The bill lets federal officials continue for four more years conducting surveillance of suspected terrorists. Alaska’s Congressman Don Young, Senator Lisa Murkowski and Senator Mark Begich say it goes too far, and infringes on civil liberties.
Plane Crash Kills Five Near Birchwood, Lawmakers Preparing to Head Back to Juneau, Top Veterans Affairs Official Visiting Alaska, 360 North Carrying Soboleff Memorial Service, and more...
Congressman Don Young is known for his hot temper, but at a hearing Thursday on the Sealaska Lands Bill, his words were directed at a visiting Alaskan.The controversial bill would let the Sealaska Native Corporation select lands from within the Tongass National Forest in Southeast.