-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, our guests are congressional candidates, Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. They will answer outdoor policy questions from four leaders in the Alaska outdoor industry and share their own experiences in the Alaska outdoors, including the places that bring them the most happiness.
-
Federal Government Clears Redistricting Plan, BLM Cleans Up Two Legacy Wells in NPRA, Fairbanks Area Leaders Express Relief Over F-16 Decision, Historic Plane Wreck Identified, 2,700 Alaskans Due Health Insurance Rebates, Anchorage Innovator Develops Bus App, Congress Debates Mount McKinley Name Change, Workforce Program Celebrates Anniversary, Studying a Thriving Bird- The Rhino.
-
The National Park Service does not object to renaming the continent’s largest peak Mount Denali, though it’s stopping short of recommending the name…
-
In his 20th term as Congressman to Alaska, Don Young returned home last week to update Alaskans on what's happening in Washington D.C. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce 'Make-It-Monday' forum on April 9, Congressman Young discussed, military budget cuts, repealing the health bill, regulation impeding economic recovery and making Alaska the "power center" for America.KSKA: Thursday 4/19 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Congress couldn't agree on re-authorizing the highway act. It melted down in the House, which just couldn't agree to get behind efforts by House Speaker…
-
The topics up for discussion this week are: the State of the State; new year begins in Congress; Knik Arm Bridge; Sen. Begich visits Afghanistan; Internet-piracy bill; Anchorage Baptist Temple tax exemptions; John Katz departs DC offices; and APRN reporter Libby Casey's last show.KSKA: Friday, 1/20 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 1/20 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 1/21 at 5:00pm
-
The House Ethics Committee has cleared Congressman Don Young of violations, but it’s changing the rules to prevent the type of fundraising he did.
-
Republicans in the U.S. House are rejecting a plan to extend the popular payroll tax cut Americans are now getting.
-
Alaska Senator Mark Begich yesterday got to use the power of his Commerce subcommittee chairmanship to aim some barbs at genetically engineered salmon. Begich and Senator Lisa Murkowski have introduced a bill that would ban interstate commerce of what they're calling "frankenfish."
-
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.