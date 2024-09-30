-
KSKA Tuesday, Jan. 30 2018, at 2:00 p.m. This week we present the fourth of our month-long series on Alaska’s high healthcare costs by discussing what we can do about it. This session will explore possible fixes to our situation such as transparency in pricing, medical travel and more.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2 pm and 8 pm. Our community's crisis with high health care costs is well known. On the next Hometown Alaska, we'll talk about solutions. You may have heard the Alaska Common Ground forums we have been airing. This will be your chance to talk back and share your ideas, and to hear from some of the very smart people involved in putting together those meetings.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Tuesday, January, 16 2017, at 2:00 p.m. We’re going to continue our series on the high healthcare costs in Alaska with an evening of personal stories detailing how Alaskan health care costs have affected lives, businesses, and government. We'll hear stories that illustrate the personal, economic, and fiscal consequences that our elevated healthcare costs have on all Alaskans.LISTEN HERE