CoastAlaska

How do you improve Southeast Alaska’s economy? Business, government, and nonprofit group leaders met in Juneau earlier this month to share and refine their ideas.
Governor Sean Parnell’s capital budget proposes improving eight Southeast boat harbors. They’re among dozens of regional projects in the administration’s public-works spending plan for the next fiscal year.
Tribal groups and Native corporations will get insights into government contracting during a three-day event this week.The Alaska Native Economic Development and Procurement Trade Fair is offering information on a variety of business programs, including 8-a contracting. It’s Tuesday through Thursday at the Tlingit and Haida Central Council headquarters on West Willoughby Avenue in Juneau.
Post offices in Southeast Alaska's Douglas and Point Baker are among 36 in Alaska tentatively slated for closure under a federal money-saving plan.
Right now it's an idea and a process of negotiation between those who want to build and design a new ferry and state transportation officials. Local preference is definitely a factor here.
An Alaska cruise ship appears to have limited the spread of an ongoing gastrointestinal illness.
Wednesday is mark-up time for the bill allowing Tongass National Forest land selections by the Sealaska Native corporation in the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee.
Governor Sean Parnell has named nine Alaskans to his new Timber Task Force.
A recent norovirus outbreak onboard the Alaska cruise ship Sea Princess sickened more than a hundred passengers.