The State House Tuesday rejected a bill to extend the state's coastal management program. The measure passed by the Senate late yesterday failed by an 18 to 18 vote in the House.
Despite his stance on the Coastal Management Program, Governor Sean Parnell outlined an ambitious program to get the state's economy moving at the annual meeting of the Resource Development Council in Anchorage on Tuesday.
Parnell Vows to Veto Coastal Management Bill, Parnell Proposes to ‘Secure Alaska’s Future Initiative – Oil’, Estimate of Cook Inlet Natural Gas Reserves Increased by 10x, NASA Wraps Up ICESCAPE Mission, and more...
It took the Senate only one day to pass a bill extending the Coastal Management Program. Then the members adjourned and headed for home. The House will take up the bill Tuesday morning. However, there is little chance the measure will become law.
Legislative leaders Thursday began distributing draft legislation that, if enacted before the end of the day next Thursday, would extend the state’s coastal management program.
Obama’s Oil Release Dismays Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Troop Draw-Down Concerns Alaska’s Congressional Delegation, Draft Legislation Being Written to Extend Coastal Management Program, Complaint Filed Against Unalaska for Violating Clean Water Act, and more...
House and Senate leaders report progress in talks that could lead to extending the state’s Coastal Management Program.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
So far, there's been no deal on a one-year extension of the Coastal Zone Management program. State House Majority Leader Allen Austerman says polling over the weekend did not yield enough support to accept the Senate's offer.
House Rejects Special Session for Coastal Management Program, Alaska Dispatch Hosts Arctic Imperative Summit, Navy Officials Meet to Plan for Diminished Arctic Ice, Roadless Rule Exemptions Still Unclear, and more...