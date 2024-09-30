-
Is it hot in here? Or is it just me? 75 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause. Monday on Line One, we'll address the facts and myths surrounding menopause with Dr. Tina Tomsen and Dr Ursula Balthazar of the Anchorage Women’s Clinic. Call-in with your questions at 2:00 pm.KSKA: Monday 6/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Weather cleared enough Friday evening for a helicopter to reach the site of a plane wreck on Douglas Island and remove two bodies. Efforts continue to recover the crash debris.
The victims of that plane crash in Juneau have been identified as a physician's assistant at the Hoonah clinic and his wife.
There isn’t a permanent doctor on board the Tustumena, but this month the ferry had enough medical providers on board to staff a large rural clinic.
DNR Declares New Renaissance for Cook Inlet’s Oil and Gas, Ambassadors Visit Alaska to ‘Experience America’, House and Senate in Talks for Coastal Management Special Session, More Shipping Means More Resources Needed for North Alaska, and more...
Most Anchorage health clinics refuse new Medicare beneficiaries, but last Friday a new clinic opened in Anchorage that only takes Medicare clients.