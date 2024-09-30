Is it hot in here? Or is it just me? 75 percent of women experience hot flashes during menopause. Monday on Line One, we'll address the facts and myths surrounding menopause with Dr. Tina Tomsen and Dr Ursula Balthazar of the Anchorage Women’s Clinic. Call-in with your questions at 2:00 pm.KSKA: Monday 6/11 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

