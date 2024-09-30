-
New rules could make it possible to develop more alternative energy in Alaska, by making it easier for independent projects to sell their power to the grid.Download Audio
Since Buccaneer Energy arrived on the scene in Alaska in the summer of 2011, it has seen a few victories and a host of unexpected problems.
On Thursday, Anchorage's wind turbine farm power project received the first of two corporate board blessings it needs to become a reality.
Salazar Announces Acceleration of Lease Sale in NPR-A, Arctic Council Reports Record Temperatures Since 2005, Former Mayor of Sitka Ben Grussendorf Dies of Illness, Parnell Administration Optimistic About Gas Pipeline, and more...
Anchorage-based Chugach Electric Association's board has approved a set of terms and conditions for the project to supply the electric utility with power from the wind farm.
Alaska schools are getting ready to open later this month, but are all children ready to start learning? Two Anchorage area organizations are helping…