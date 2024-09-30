-
A series of high wind events in Anchorage over the past several days have meant power outages due to storm damage.
Sunday's winds brought power outages to Turnagain Arm and parts of the Kenai Peninsula when wires were downed.
This week, the power purchase agreement between Chugach Electric Association and the Fire Island Wind Project has come before the Regulatory Commission of Alaska for its needed approval.
An alternative energy plan near Anchorage moved a step forward last month, when Chugach Electric Association agreed to purchase power from the Fire Island Wind Project.
On Thursday, Anchorage's wind turbine farm power project received the first of two corporate board blessings it needs to become a reality.
