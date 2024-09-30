-
Now that the snow has melted, the pavement is dry, the trails are almost dry, and endless daylight has arrived, more Alaskans are spending more time outside. This week on Outdoor Explorer we are talking about how to connect kids with the outdoors. And, in anticipation of Bike to Work Day we will talk to the folks at Bike Anchorage and find out what they are doing to make Anchorage more bike friendly.
Line One Co-host Prentiss Pemberton and his guest, author and teacher, Jessica Lahey discuss the unintended consequences of protecting our kids from the gifts and lessons learned by experiencing heartache, defeat, struggle, and failure.Thanks for listening!
Parenting in today’s complex landscape can prove a daunting task. As our kids age, and as they gain their freedom and independence, we as parents lose control and influence. How do we as parents maintain connection with our kids while setting clear limits and guidelines? On the next Line One:Your health conniction, Prentiss Pemberton and his guest will discuss the challenges parents face and give helpful tips and resources for how to best help your child if you are concerned about their physical, emotional, or mental health.Thanks for listening!
Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.Thanks for listening!
We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
Please join co-host, Prentiss Pemberton for an interview with childhood trauma survivor and bestselling author, Dave Pelzer, author of “A Child Called It”.Thanks for listening!
Monday, March 19, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of Line One the emphasis is on the lifelong impact of early child brain development. We'll also take a deep dive into autism with Anchorage developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr Siv Fasci.LISTEN HERE
Monday, December 18, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Exploring sexuality, including gender and sexual behaviors is a normal part of childhood. At some point, many children experiment with gender expression and roles. However, forunknown and probably multifactorial biologic and psychosocial reasons, in some children, cross-gender behavior and expression is more consistent, persistent, and insistent than it is among their peers. These are not choices per se, but reflect an innate preference of the child. Co-host Dr. Thad Woodard explores the social, mental health, and medical concerns of transgender individuals on this Line One program.LISTEN HERE
Monday, November 13, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Questions about urinary wetting during the day or night, such as "when is it a sign of a serious problem?", or "what is abnormal?", and "how to help it resolve?", are not unusual for parents. On this program Dr. Thad Woodard and pediatric urologist Dr. Laura Merriman discuss bedwetting and urinary incontinence in the pediatric age group.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Thursday, Sept. 14, at 2:00 p.m. How young can you take your kids outdoors? For some Alaska parents, there isn't much of a limit, and they are taking babies backpacking, boating and camping. It makes sense. Babies are more portable that bigger kids, and they are constantly amused by the passing world from a backpack. But there are cautions to be aware of, and on our next show we'll talk to a pediatrician as well as an adventurer to learn about taking babies to the backcountry.LISTEN HERE