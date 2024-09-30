Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
    Line One
    Alaska CARES and building resiliency
    Dr. Jay Butler
    Childhood trauma can affect our health throughout the lifetime. But there are paths to healing for our kids and our communities. Co-host Dr. Jay Butler will be speaking with Dr. Cathy Baldwin-Johnson and Hillary Walker of Alaska CARES at the Providence Alaska Medical Center on ways to mitigate the effects of childhood trauma and build resiliency in our children.Thanks for listening!
    Line One
    Child abuse in Alaska, risk factors and consequences
    Dr. Thad Woodard
    Monday, August 14, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this edition of the Line One we discuss the data on child abuse and neglect in Alaska, including risk factors, consequences, and prevention. Included will be a discussion of the Adverse Childhood Experiences data on long term health consequences.LISTEN HERE
  • Line One
    Creating Trauma-Informed Communities
    Eric Bork
    Monday, November 21, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Thanks to a decade-old study scientists now know that chronic stress, also known as toxic stress, caused by traumatic experiences during childhood such as child maltreatment or neglect, parental substance abuse, or sexual abuse have a direct link with an increased risk for chronic diseases due to their impact on the child’s developing brain and immune system.LISTEN NOW
  • News
    The impacts of childhood trauma on overall health
    Ellen Lockyer
    April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. On this week's Alaska Edition, we look at the Adverse Childhood Experiences study, or ACEs study, and the link between childhood trauma and health issues later in life. Studies have shown that these experiences lead to a wide variety of problems including asthma, cancer and arthritis. The good news is that research show that these effects can be reversed.