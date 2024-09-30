child custody

-
KSKA: Wednesday, Nov. 16 @ 2 and 8 p.m. Alaska has an alarming rate of domestic violence. Victims do not have to navigate complex legal issues alone. On today's Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska, area experts will outline how the justice system works to protect the vulnerable. LISTEN NOW
Divorce means decisions. Property, finances, children—all must be discussed and divided. Have you been in this position? Do you face this situation? Join Senior Judge Elaine Andrews as we walk through the complicated territory of family law. KSKA: Wednesday, June 15 at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.DOWNLOAD AUDIO