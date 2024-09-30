Watch Trailer: Season 6, Art in the Twenty-First Century on PBS. See more from ART:21.Over the past decade, Art21 has established itself as the preeminent chronicler of contemporary art and artists through its Peabody Award-winning biennial television series, Art in the Twenty-First Century. The nonprofit organization has used the power of digital media to introduce millions of people of all ages to contemporary art and artists and has created a new paradigm for teaching and learning about the creative process.KAKM: Monday, 4/16 at 9:00pm