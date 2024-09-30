cathy giessel

-
Big parts of Gov. Dunleavy's agenda remain unfinished. But he still has time, tools at his disposal.With the legislative session winding down, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has gotten traction with some of his ideas, but many others have stalled. The governor's office is still holding out for more, but his allies say Dunleavy can still declare victory without passage of specific bills or initiatives.
-
The governor's budget gets about half a billion dollars from the oil and gas industry, proposing deep cuts to the state's system of oil and gas tax credits.
-
The state paid out more than half a billion dollars in refundable tax credits this past year -- and gave up another half a billion in credits deducted from companies' tax liabilities. Download Audio
-
Buying out TransCanada puts the state on the hook for $7 billion more in construction costs if the Alaska LNG project ends up going forward. But the governor and his team argue it’s worth it to get more control -- and perhaps more revenue down the line.Download Audio
-
With the state facing a deficit next year of more than $3 billion, lawmakers face the always vexing question of what can be cut. One option on the table is reducing tax credits for oil and gas companies.Download Audio
-
Lawmakers have been expecting a special session on the state's proposed $55-billion gas pipeline project. But when Gov. Bill Walker called the session, it came with a surprise - a proposed tax on natural gas reserves held by the very companies the state is trying to partner with.
-
When it comes to climate change, Alaska is seen as a bellwether. Temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees over the past 50 years, double the national average. But even though Alaska figures in discussion of climate change nationally, it’s rarely a major topic of conversation in Juneau.Download Audio