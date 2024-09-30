-
Whether you graduated last week or 30 years ago, chances are that there was a standout teacher at some point in your school career. Perhaps they had a unique teaching style. Maybe they took extra time or showed you special kindness. Or, they may have seen the potential in you earlier than anyone else. So on this program we celebrate and appreciate those educators who have made us all better people as a result of their work. We're joined by special guests Anchorage School District Superintendent, Carol Comeau, and two previous Alaska Teachers of the Year, Lorrie Heagy and Patricia Truman.KSKA: Tuesday 5/22 @ 2pm & 7pm
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
On this edition of A Closer Look KSKA presents a profile of the Anchorage School District as presented by its superintendent, Carol Comeau. The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce had invited Superintendent Comeau to describe the district's overall status and what influences were likely to impact the 2011-2012 school term.KSKA: Monday 9/5 at 1:00 pm and Saturday 9/10 at 5:30 pm
Secretary Kathleen Sebelius Visits Alaska. Mystery Spill Fouls Kodiak Harbor. Fairbanks Based Soldier Killed in Afghanistan. Cleveland Volcano Eruption Ends. Rural Interior School Districts Fail to Make AYP. Anchorage Superintendent Addresses Chamber. Longshoremen Protest Cruise Ship in Juneau. Themed Cruises Gain Popularity. High School Athletes Begin a New Year.
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce billed Superintendent Carol Comeau's Monday luncheon talk as, "The Anchorage School District: The Year Ahead." But in the questions that followed, it appeared most of Comeau's chamber audience were interested not so much in the future as in the current budget.
Anchorage graduation rates were up, but fewer schools met the new Adequate Yearly Progress standards. KSKA's Len Anderson reports on the district's 2010-2011 "No Child Left Behind" results. Anchorage School District: A Word From Superintendent Comeau, AYP 2010-11
July 1 at 2:00pm on KSKA 91.1FM and 7:30pm on KAKM, Channel 7 televisionGov. Sean Parnell vetoes $400 million from the capital budget; Coastal Zone Management Program dies in a special session of the Legislature; Anchorage Superintendent of Schools Carol Comeau announces her retirement, and more.
After more than three decades with the Anchorage School District, Superintendent Carol Comeau is retiring. That is, after one more year. KSKA's Len Anderson attended yesterday's announcement.
Education Secretary Arne Duncan is banking on an Anchorage School District program aimed at preventing dropouts to serve as a model for school districts…