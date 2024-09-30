-
Two fishing boats have sunk in the Prince William Sound area in the past few days, but nobody has mentioned seeing oil slicks.
-
Alaska Wildlife Troopers say two Yakutat men drowned after their 20-foot boat capsized. Another man in the commercial fishing party survived Monday's accident at the mouth of Dangerous River in Yakutat.
-
State Receives Record Number of Bids on Cook Inlet Lease Sale, Two Yakutat Men Drown After Boat Capsizes, Missing Musher’s Brother Speaks About Disappearance, Scientists Use Drones to Study Stellar Sea Lions, and more...