Britteny Matero

It costs more than $1,000 per month to rent a one bedroom apartment in Anchorage according to the most recent rental survey by the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation. That number has convinced the city to make affordable housing the main priority in its 2014 Housing and Development Plan. That means money that used to go to social services agencies that serve the poor and homeless will be redirected to projects to help lower rental prices in the city. Download Audio
Homeless advocates are working toward opening a special shelter for some of the city's most vulnerable homeless people. They're hoping to open the city's first overnight shelter for the mentally ill. Download Audio