Legislators Attend Council of State Governments – West Conference, Request Yields No Independent Audit Proposals for Goose Creek Correctional Center, Agriculture Official Visits Sitka, Southeast , Land Slides Into Petersburg’s Hammer Slough, Nome Police Department Investigating Shooting, Attempted Suicide , Bristol Bay Times, Arctic Sounder and Dutch Harbor Fisherman to Stop Publishing During Transition to New Owners, Money Sent to Help Rural Alaska Farmers, Life Sciences Building Transforms Look of UAF’s West Ridge, Little Fish Keeping Big Fish on Consumers’ Tables, Alaska Salmon May Be Added to Astronauts Menu

Listen