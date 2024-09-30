-
As we prepare for the boating season it is worthwhile to review the equipment and safety precautions needed.
A search and rescue team from Angoon rescued a Sitka crab fisherman whose boat rolled over and sank in Chatham Strait yesterday (Thursday).
A charter tour boat with 11 aboard is reported grounded in Deep Cove, on the southeast side of Baranof Island. The 77-foot vessel "Northern Song" belongs to Alaska Sea Adventures, of Petersburg.
The U.S. Coast Guard are getting new response boats. The vessels are 45 feet long aluminum hulled, sporting twin diesel engines with water jet propulsion. Station Juneau recently got one of the new boats. Another is scheduled to arrive next month.
A Halibut longliner went aground near Aniakchak Bay yesterday morning and the three crew members were rescued from a lifeboat by a coast Guard helicopter out of Kodiak. The crew of the 32-foot vessel "Bear," out of Homer, was wearing survival suits.
A man went overboard from a fishing boat in Chignik Lagoon Friday and has not been found. Moses Kosbruk, Junior, age 43, was with other crew members partying aboard the boat after a day of fishing.
They have been unable to find an Allakakut man who fell into the Koyukuk River last Wednesday. Timothy Ned, age 31, went overboard along with another relative, when the boat made a turn.
Friday, August 12 @ 2:30pmComing up this week, those angry charter boat captains give NOAA's Jane Lubchenco an earful in Homer; Saint Paul's new boat harbor is ready for fishermen, and how many little fish does it take to make a big one?
A pair of small, high-end cruise lines are expanding their Alaska fleets. The Seattle-based companies are filling some of the void left when Cruise West went out of business about a year ago.