-
The state's Redistricting Board met today (Thursday) to approve a new plan in light of an Alaska Supreme Court order. On March 14, the state Supreme Court ordered the plan be redrawn protecting the requirements of the Alaska Constitution. Read More
-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
-
State Re-districting Board Revises Map to Comply with Voting Rights Act, Fairbanks District Still Stretched OutThe state Re-districting Board voted to approve a new map of legislative districts over the week-end. This is a revision of last week's plan crafted to…
-
EPA Appeals Board Lets Air Quality Permit for Chukchi Drilling Go Through, but New GAO Study Says Government Still Not Adequately Prepared for Arctic Offshore SpillThe air quality permits for Shell Oil's Chukchi Sea drilling plans have passed muster with an appeals board of the Environmental Protection Agency. A…
-
The state Redistricting Board is set to meet tomorrow after four of the new legislative districts ran into trouble with a state court judge.
-
Yesterday morning School Superintendent Carol Comeau presented her administration's proposed 2012-2013 budget to the Anchorage School Board, which then began a two day, in-depth review. Compared to recent years, the general operating fund increase is slight, less than two million dollars, but in terms of program and personnel cuts, the impact is deep. ASD: Comprehensive list of all proposed reductions (PDF)
-
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.
-
A number of local governments considered lawsuits, but some have decided against it.