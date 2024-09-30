-
Coast Guard Sinks Ghost Ship. ACLU Calls for Independent Investigation of Anchorage Election. Congressman Young Holds Rural Energy Hearing. Bill Would Allow Asbestos Gravel in Rural Communities. Forecasters Predict Manageable Spring Break Up. Redistricting Board Approves New Plan. Forks Roadhouse Burns Down. Scientists Mentor High School Students in Sitka.
A program using tax credits to encourage film and television producers working in Alaska will get another hearing today. Representative Mia Costello of Anchorage chairs the Finance subcommittee reviewing Senate Bill 23, the film subsidy tax credit act that sunsets next year. In her mind, there is still a lot to resolve before moving the bill. Read More
The stories up for discussion this week are: the oil tax revision passed by the Senate; Anchorage election results and ballot shortage investigation; proposed bill to offset high energy costs; Samantha Koenig body found; legislative session winding down; and "Justice for Ted" rally.KSKA: Friday, 4/6 at 2:00pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 4/6 at 7:30pm & Saturday, 4/7 at 5:00pm
State House Speaker Mike Chenault says it's "very unlikely" an oil tax bill will pass before the legislative session's scheduled adjournment.That raises…
The Governor will likely get a scholarship bill from the Senate, but not quite the one he wants. The Senate Finance Committee Friday approved a plan of…
With the debt-ceiling legislation signed into law Tuesday afternoon, the nation no longer needs to worry about defaultmageddon, at least not until early 2013. That's when the U.S. Treasury once again runs out of room to borrow again. Even though there wasn't a default this time, the partisan fight left plenty of wreckage lying about.