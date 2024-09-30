-
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll listen to an Alaska Outdoor Alliance Lunch & Learn session, Bikes Belong. Theweekly series is open to the public and addresses topics important to the Alaska outdoor community. The Bikes Belongdiscussion brought together a diverse group of stakeholders in the future of Alaska biking.
Bicycling is a great way to get outside, get fit, meet people, and exercise your competitive juices. The number of trails, organizations, and biking events continues to grow in Alaska. This show will feature folks from Anchorage and Fairbanks sharing thier passion for the sport.