KSKA: Friday, March 17 at 2:30pmAndrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) are recognized as two of the most popular musical theatre composer/lyricists today and The Alaska Fine Arts Academy of Eagle River is producing one of their most enduring, and earliest works based on the story of Joseph from the Old Testament, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. On this week's Stage Talk, AFAA's Executive Director Lailani Cook brings two of the actors, Arthur Braendel and Emma Wasko to talk about how this show is as entertaining for the entire family today as it was when it premiered in 1968. Joseph runs March 24-April 1st.LISTEN NOW
After more than 50 years of work, a translation of the new testament of the Bible into the Athabascan Gwitchin language is finally done. The translation involved perhaps a dozen people.
Fall Kills Two More Denali Climbers, Injures Two Others, Postal Service Cuts May Affect Juneau Residents, Coal Creek Fire Grows to 3,000 Acres, Near-Record High Temperatures Sweep Across Central Interior, and more...