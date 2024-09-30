-
Halibut harvests have been on the decline in the Bering Sea for years, but the amount that trawlers and catcher-processors are allowed to take has stayed the same. Now, federal regulators have agreed to consider stiffer limits on halibut bycatch.Download Audio
A potent low-pressure system is quickly losing power over the Bering Sea. From the western Aleutian Islands to the Pribilofs, National Weather Service meteorologist Shaun Baines says "everybody has seen the worst of it."
The North Pacific Fishery Management Council began taking public comment yesterday on measures to reduce the number of Chum Salmon caught incidentally by…
The single biggest item on Governor Parnell’s disaster declaration for the Bering Sea storm was damage to the Nome-Council Highway.
After plenty of back and forth between regulators, industry representatives, biologists, and fishermen, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council has capped the amount of pollock that fisherman can catch in the Bering Sea next year at 1.2 million metric tons.
Technicians have temporarily repaired the rudder of the 656-foot cargo vessel Morning Cedar. The vessel was en route from Vancouver, Canada to Japan with a load of packaged timber when a hydraulic leak left it without steering. It’s been adrift in the western Bering Sea, north of Adak, since Monday.
Last week, the best party in Alaska might have been on an island in middle of the Bering Sea. KUCB’s Alexandra Gutierrez traveled to St. Paul for the festivities and to find out why they were significant for one rapidly disappearing species.
The case challenging the Alaska Redistricting Board re-map of legislative districts is slowly proceeding.
The Pollock trawl fleet is now avoiding fishing areas north of Unimak Pass in the Bering Sea because its bycatch of Chum Salmon went up.