Homeless advocates are working toward opening a special shelter for some of the city's most vulnerable homeless people. They're hoping to open the city's first overnight shelter for the mentally ill. Download Audio
This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
Bean's Cafe in Anchorage is undergoing a multi-colored transformation. This week three painting crews are redoing the walls of the decades old food kitchen for the poor and homeless. It's part of nationwide campaign by the U.S. Council of Mayors and Benjamin Moore Paints.