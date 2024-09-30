-
The US Justice department now says it will look further into the plea deal prosecutors made with former VECO owner Bill Allen. Senator Lisa Murkowski called on Attorney General Eric Holder to say more about the department's decision not to charge Allen with having an affair with a 15-year-old girl.
