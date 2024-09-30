Monday, June 05, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Alaska has some of the highest rates of domestic violence and sexual assault in the country. On the next Line One, the newly appointed Executive Director for the Counsel on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Diane Casto, joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss what has been working, what is left to be done, and shares what we can all do to help achieve her vision of an Alaska freed from domestic violence and sexual assault.LISTEN HERE

