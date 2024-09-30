-
Monday, June 05, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Alaska has some of the highest rates of domestic violence and sexual assault in the country. On the next Line One, the newly appointed Executive Director for the Counsel on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Diane Casto, joins co-host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss what has been working, what is left to be done, and shares what we can all do to help achieve her vision of an Alaska freed from domestic violence and sexual assault.LISTEN HERE
Last Sunday an Anchorage cab driver was arrested by police and charged with sexual assault. Now the Anchorage police say more women have come forward with similar accusations against the man.
There’ll be no arrest, no prosecution, or a conviction. But, Tuesday the Palmer District Attorney’s office and the state troopers officially closed a 20 year old sexual assault case, satisfied they’d finally identified the perpetrator.
Like Juneau, a small Arkansas town is trying to make sense of the death of a 19-year-old Juneau man who was allegedly beaten by four teenage boys while he was visiting their community.
State Approves Lease Agreement for In-State Gasline, Denali Commission Official Anxious for Clarity on Returned Funds Request, Parnell Objects to Federal Management of Wetlands, Arkansas Teenagers Who Killed Juneau Man Will be Tried as Adults, and more...
The Anchorage police, working the FBI, have arrested two suspects who apparently assaulted a man for no reason other than he was Alaska Native.Len…