A California man, who lived in the wilderness around Healy, has been arrested for burning down a cabin. State Troopers say Andrew Costales told them he left a fire going in a woodstove of the private cabin near Dora Creek, and the structure burned while he was out. Costales was arrested in Healy March 23rd, and charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and criminally negligent burning.
Anchorage police say traffic detectives have arrested a 19-year-old woman charged in a fatal April hit and run crash.
An executive of Alaska Native Corporation Eyak Tek was arrested yesterday for his alleged role in a major 20 million dollar bribery and kickback scheme. Harold Babb was director of contracts for Eyak Technology LLC, which operates under the Eyak Native Corporation.
