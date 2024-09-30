-
Eight Ft. Wainwright based soldiers are charged in connection with the death of a fellow Stryker Brigade member.
An Alaska man is one of the fatalities in a helicopter accident that took four lives. Joint Base Lewis-McChord has released the names of the four Army aviators killed when two helicopters crashed during training at the Washington Army base.
A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.