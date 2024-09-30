-
Thousands of counterfeit Apple products were recently intercepted at the Anchorage airport. A large shipment of fake Apple computer products was stopped at the Fed Express package handling facility at the Anchorage airport just before the Christmas holiday. Customs and Border Protection officers came across the counterfeit products as they were examining a shipment from China to destinations in the lower 48.
Apple says it's opening its first retail store in Alaska.
