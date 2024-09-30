-
There's been another twist in the saga of Anchorage's controversial labor law. Download Audio
-
The state of Alaska is appealing a federal ruling that upholds a 2008 decision to give polar bears federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.
-
In 2006, after the Alaska Railroad applied for a permit to spray herbicides along the railroad and public outcry ensued, the Department of Environmental Conservation denied the permit. In 2008, the Railroad authorized a study on small sections of track and then reapplied to DEC for a permit. Since that time, environmental groups have been following the appeals process on the permit approval.