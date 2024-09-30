-
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb12720000There are over 10,000 registered lobbyists in Washington, DC. By contrast, Juneau barely breaks the hundred mark. But even though they're a small tribe, they still wield plenty of influence in the state capitol.Download Audio
-
Governor Sean Parnell’s pick for the Alaska Public Offices Commission pulled his name from consideration yesterday because of disparaging remarks he had previously made about Alaska Natives. Read More
-
-
The Alaska Public Offices Commission has issued a decision regarding their investigation into RBG Bush Planes for alleged illegal campaign contributions.
-
The Alaska Public Offices Commission is heading into the home stretch of their investigation into RBG Bush Planes, a holding company for Robert Gillam’s aircraft.
-
The Alaska Public Offices Commission has dismissed a complaint over a ballot initiative aimed at the Pebble Mine project.
-
