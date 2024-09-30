-
The Supreme Court of Alaska has ruled that a referendum launched by union supporters to repeal a controversial Anchorage labor ordinance can go ahead.
The Anchorage Assembly voted to repeal a controversial labor law at their regular meeting Tuesday night, but Mayor Dan Sullivan used his veto power to over ride their decision.
The Anchorage Police Department will soon be using new mapping software to track crime around the city in nearly real-time. The announcement comes in the wake of an annual FBI report that says serious crime was up last year in Anchorage in nearly every category. Download Audio
Tuesday night, the Anchorage Assembly voted unanimously to postpone indefinitely an ordinance that would have changed the way that public hearings are conducted.Download Audio
The city of Anchorage has rejected a second version of an application to hold a referendum to repeal a new ordinance that limits unions. And it looks like whether the referendum goes forward will be decided in court.Download Audio
The 'Write-in Nick Moe' campaign has announced they will not challenge the results of the Anchorage Municipal Election in West Anchorage's District 3. Thousands of voters wrote-in Moe's name on the ballot, but even after a hand-count election, election officials say Moe lost by more than 500 votes. Also today, Anchorage attorneys today denied an application to hold a referendum repealing the controversial ordinance that limits unions *and inspired Moe to jump into the race. Download Audio
The Anchorage Assembly Chair says he's going to introduce a new ordinance that will better outline how public hearings work. Meanwhile, Anchorage union leaders have applied to hold a referendum that could repeal a controversial ordinance recently passed by the Assembly. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has more.
It was hit and miss for Assembly Candidates backed by conservative Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan in Tuesday's Municipal Elections. And the makeup of the Anchorage Assembly seems as though it will be shifting.
The Anchorage Assembly passed a rewrite of municipal labor law by a vote of 6-5 at their regular meeting Tuesday night.Download Audio
A write-in candidate is challenging Anchorage Assembly Chair Ernie Hall for Seat D, representing West Anchorage, in the upcoming municipal election -- his name is Nick Moe. KSKA's Daysha Eaton has the story.news-20130325-04