-
The discovery of antibiotics nearly a century ago transformed medicine. Infectious diseases that commonly killed became curable. Although life-saving, antibiotics can also have undesirable effects and drug-resistant bacteria are threatening the improvements in life expectancy and health that have been provided by antibiotics. Dr. Jay Butler, welcomes infectious disease specialists for a discussion of antibiotics—the good, the bad, the ugly.Thanks for listening!
-
FRONTLINE takes an hour look at the widespread use of antibiotics in food animals and whether it is one of the causes for antibiotic resistance in people. Featuring an interview with the family of a young man who died of a bacteria outbreak that swept through a hospital at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD.Tuesday October 14 at 9:00 pm