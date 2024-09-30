-
Native Communities Worry About New Consultation Policy For Native Corporations. Fire Near Fairbanks Increases To 42,000 Acres. Navy Seal Author Remembered By Aniak Residents. Landfield Challenges Senator McGuire In South Anchorage Primary. Five Democrats Vy For Chance to Run Against Don Young. AK: Subsistence. 300 Villages: Glacier View.
An Aniak pilot dies while trying to land in the dark in blowing snow conditions. An Aniak pilot died in a plane crash Tuesday night. Stephen Hill, who is the owner of Inland Aviation, was flying a Cessna 207 to Chuathbaluk, when he crashed.
An investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the fatal plane crash that killed two people near McGrath. Clint Johnson says one of the four survivors told him the small aircraft struck the side of a mountain in fog so thick, it created whiteout conditions.
A survivor of that plane crash between McGrath and Aniak has told a National Transportation Safety Board investigator that the visibility was very poor when the plane slammed into a hill. The crash killed Aniak pilot Ernie Chase and Anvik teacher Julia Walker Saturday night. A family of two teachers and their children survived and were rescued the next day.