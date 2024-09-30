-
Bristol Bay Times, Arctic Sounder and Dutch Harbor Fisherman to Stop Publishing During Transition to New OwnersThe Bristol Bay Times is going to disappear for a while, along with The Arctic Sounder and The Dutch Harbor Fisherman.
Calista Corporation announced late Wednesday that its last two weeklies–the Tundra Drums newspaper and the Seward Phoenix Log– have been purchased.
Jason Evans and his wife Kiana Peacock have purchased the weeklies: The Arctic Sounder, The Dutch Harbor Fisherman and The Bristol Bay Times. The sale also includes the specialty publications The Equipment Shopper and The Bush Shopper.
This week, the debt ceiling has been raised but stability has yet to be seen; the impacts of the loss of Alaska Newspapers; a former Murkowski aide may be headed to prison; community response to Mayor Sullivan’s proposed sidewalk sitting ordinance; surviving on urban subsistence; and a discussion of ANCSA.
Some rural Alaskan communities might not lose their newspapers after all.
Young Would Vote ‘Yes’ On Boehner’s Plan, Federal Employee Union Concerned About Deficit Battles, Last Minute Offers May Keep Alaska Newspapers Alive, Navy to Sink Two Ships Per Year in Gulf Exercises, and more...