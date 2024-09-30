-
Step onboard the MV LeConte, where a single trip last week showed how Southeast Alaska residents have knit the state's ferries into their lives – and how they would adapt if the ships stopped running, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing.
The Native village corporation in Angoon, on Admiralty Island, is petitioning the federal government to take control of a major salmon fishery.
A search and rescue team from Angoon rescued a Sitka crab fisherman whose boat rolled over and sank in Chatham Strait yesterday (Thursday).