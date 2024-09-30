Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew

-
Anchorage has a new law that fines people in possession of the designer drug spice. It's the city's second try at cracking down on the drug...after failed attempts with a narrow law that focused on contents that manufacturers change quickly. The Anchorage Assembly acted quickly Tuesday after hearing public testimony on the damage that spice has been doing.Listen Now
Anchorage leaders held a press conference at City Hall today (Friday) to discuss school safety after news of the school shooting in Connecticut. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jim Browder says he's had a lot of inquires from parents about school safety since this morning's tragedy in Connecticut. And he says he wants people to know that every school in the district has an emergency plan that's required by state law.