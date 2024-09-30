Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Anchorage police

    KSKA: Wednesday, October 11, 2 pm and 8 pm. Anchorage is facing a perceived crime wave and the Alaska Legislature is going into special session to consider rolling back a criminal justice reform law, SB 91. On the next Hometown, Alaska, we'll have Chief of Police Justin Doll in the studio to talk about what APD is doing to address crime and win public confidence, as the force rebuilds in numbers and faces a drug epidemic and a spike in the number of murders.LISTEN HERE
  • Anchorage Assembly member Paul Honeman (left) and Anchorage Police Department Chief Mark Mew (right) talk with Zachariah Hughes (center) on Alaska Edition. (Photo by Josh Edge, APRN, Anchorage)
    Combating Anchorage's Violent Crime Spike
    Zachariah Hughes
    A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?KSKA: Friday, 2/6 at 2:00pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 2/6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 4:30pmDownload Audio
  • Anchorage Police Arrest Two for Assaulting Alaska Native
    Pat Yack
    The Anchorage police, working the FBI, have arrested two suspects who apparently assaulted a man for no reason other than he was Alaska Native.Len…
    Alaska News Nightly: August 14, 2009
    Pat Yack
    Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…