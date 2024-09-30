Anchorage police

KSKA: Wednesday, October 11, 2 pm and 8 pm. Anchorage is facing a perceived crime wave and the Alaska Legislature is going into special session to consider rolling back a criminal justice reform law, SB 91. On the next Hometown, Alaska, we'll have Chief of Police Justin Doll in the studio to talk about what APD is doing to address crime and win public confidence, as the force rebuilds in numbers and faces a drug epidemic and a spike in the number of murders.LISTEN HERE

