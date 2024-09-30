Anchorage municipal elections

-
This week on Addressing Alaskans, we continue our coverage of the Anchorage's upcoming elections. We're hearing from mayoral candidates and we'll also cover different ballot propositions, and information on the city's first-ever vote by mail. Join us to hear about the issues that matter most to Anchorage voters.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Tuesday, March, 20 2018, at 2:00 p.m. On the program this week we’ll be hearing the 2018 Mayoral Race Candidate Forum. 8 of the 9 candidates wishing to be mayor of the Anchorage Municipality were in attendance. You’ll hear their answers to some questions about many of Anchorage’s upcoming ballot proposals, as well as questions from each other.LISTEN HERE
Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday in Anchorage to cast their votes for assembly seats, school board members and a number of ballot issues. Ellen Lockyer discusses what the outcome means for Anchorage on this week's Alaska Edition.