anchorage fire department

This week social service providers held a town hall at Beans Cafe to discuss winter safety with Anchorage's homeless community. Keeping warm and safe outdoors is more important this winter than ever because the city's homeless shelter is going back to a rule that kicks people out if they're not making progress toward finding permanent housing. Download Audio
A 38-unit apartment complex burned down in the Anchorage neighborhood of Mountain View last month, leaving dozens of people homeless. So far this year, there have been 20 fire calls to multifamily dwellings where the fire spread beyond the room where it started and at least five of them did major damage. All the fires burned older buildings that don't have to meet modern fire code standards.Download Audio
Anchorage firefighters responded to a multiple alarm fire at a Government Hill apartment house on Thursday afternoon. The blaze left about 40 people without homes. It is the second apartment fire in the city in a week.