Anchorage Assembly

A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?KSKA: Friday, 2/6 at 2:00pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 6:00pmKAKM: Friday, 2/6 at 7:30pm and Saturday, 2/7 at 4:30pmDownload Audio

Listen