Anaktuvuk Pass

  • News
    Parnell’s Budget Cuts Expected, Despite Complaints
    Ellen Lockyer
    Although some areas in the state are bemoaning budget losses, the cuts were not unexpected. Governor Parnell cited declining oil production as one reason for the cuts, and that decline is spurring inclusion in the budget of money aimed at upgrading infrastructure friendly to oil development.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 29, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Parnell Finalizes Operating and Capital Budgets, Parnell’s Budget Cuts Were Expected, Alaskans Asked for Feedback on Chukchi Oil Spill Impact Plan, Study Show New Details on Declining Oil Throughput in TAPS, and more...
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: June 8, 2011
    Josh Edge
    Scientists Says Ketchikan Facing 'Massive' PSP Event, Critics Label Redistricting Plan ‘Flawed’, Special Session Cost Alaska At Least $960,018, Hastings Fire Expected to Increase, and more...
  • News
    Public Input Wanted for Road to Umiat
    Dan Bross
    The Army Corps of Engineers is taking public input on the state’s proposed road to Umiat. A series of meetings beginning tonight in Fairbanks seek comment as part of the scoping progress for an environmental impact statement.