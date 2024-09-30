-
In his 2006 novel The Order of Light where young Muslims light themselves on fire to protest the authoritarian reality of the Middle East, author Haroon Mohgul says he predicted the Arab Spring. At theAlaska World Affairs Council on April 6, Mohgul discussed the the Muslim world's relationship with the West over the years asking audiences to consider, "Can America and the Muslim World Be Friends?" Listen on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 4/12 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm
For two centuries, American whale oil lit the world — powering the start of the industrial revolution and laying the groundwork for a truly global economy. From its stunning rise as an economic force in the 18th century to its precipitous decline in the decades following the Civil War, the whaling industry mapped millions of miles of uncharted ocean, opened new seaways and markets, employed the world's most multi-cultural workforce and shrunk the globe by bringing once remote reaches of the Earth into contact as never before — all the while capturing the American imagination. KAKM: Tuesday, 3/20 at 7:00pm
Beringia Days began today in Nome. The conference and celebration brings together American and Russian scientists, government leaders and local residents.