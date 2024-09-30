-
German Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Peter Ammon was recorded speaking on “Challenges for German Foreign Policy in 2012" at the Alaska World Affairs Council on Wednesday, June 6, 2012.
Suriname Ambassador to the U.N., Henry MacDonald's talk on "Climate Change: Forest Conservation in the Republic of Suriname and the Way Forward" was recorded at the Alaska World Affairs Council on December 2, 2011.
The British Ambassador is visiting Alaska. Sir Nigel Sheinwald plans to go to Sitka today and to Prudhoe Bay later this week. Monday, the Ambassador was taken on a tour of the Pebble mining area, by Anglo American, and also met with United Fishermen of Alaska to discuss the proposed mine.