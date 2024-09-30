http://player.vimeo.com/video/57495394 Dall's Sheep Research in the Chugach Range: Lamb Capture from ADF&G on Vimeo.Shooting net guns from helicopters and chasing newborn lambs down cliffs, Dr. Tom Lohuis and his team have been capturing and collaring dall sheep in the Chugach range since 2009. Their research shows a significant decrease in dall sheep pregnancy rates for 2012. From predation to disease to weather conditions, what could be causing the projected population drop? This week on Addressing Alaskans, hear Dr. Lohuis' talk on "Dall Sheep on the Decline: Understanding Sheep Population Dynamics," recorded at the Alaska Zoo Wildlife Wednesday Lecture Series.KSKA: Thursday 2/7 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

