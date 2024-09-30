-
Bristol Bay Times, Arctic Sounder and Dutch Harbor Fisherman to Stop Publishing During Transition to New OwnersThe Bristol Bay Times is going to disappear for a while, along with The Arctic Sounder and The Dutch Harbor Fisherman.
Jason Evans and his wife Kiana Peacock have purchased the weeklies: The Arctic Sounder, The Dutch Harbor Fisherman and The Bristol Bay Times. The sale also includes the specialty publications The Equipment Shopper and The Bush Shopper.
This week, the debt ceiling has been raised but stability has yet to be seen; the impacts of the loss of Alaska Newspapers; a former Murkowski aide may be headed to prison; community response to Mayor Sullivan’s proposed sidewalk sitting ordinance; surviving on urban subsistence; and a discussion of ANCSA.
Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11 Former-Governor Palin's emails are being released; what's happening on Palin's bus tour; housing discrimination for Alaska Natives; revitalizing an endangered language; special session cost the state nearly $1 million; authorities preparing to clear out homeless camps; reapportionment board nearly complete; program to improve rural children's diet with traditional foods; and more rescues of mountaineers.