The Alaska Federation of Natives, the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, and a dozen regional Native non-profits are asking Governor Bill Walker to change his position in a case involving the adoption of Alaska Native children. They say the state’s position in the case Tununuk v. the state of Alaska erects barriers between tribal children and tribal homes.
When it comes to dental care in Rural Alaska, the need far outweighs available care.
36 Alaska Post Offices In Danger of Posting, Rural Alaska Program’s Success Attract Outside Dentists, Men in Juneau Earn Significantly More than Women, Bethel Residents React to Newspaper Shutdown, and more...