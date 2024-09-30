-
Since mid-March 2020, the Alaska Court System has coped with the public health risk of the COVID-19 pandemic by delaying court proceedings. Altogether,…
What if a state judge and a tribal judge could work together to tackle community substance abuse cases. That's happening right now on the Kenai Peninsula. Let's check in with the two judges and find out how it's working. Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 2 and 8 p.m. If you get a traffic ticket, you have the right to argue your case before a magistrate in Traffic Court. Join us for our next topic on Justice Alaska. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m. Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska welcomes the Alaska Supreme Court's Chief Justice for an hour of conversation. Please join us with your comments and questions. LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Wednesday, April 20 at 2 pm and 8 pm. Finding a good lawyer when you need one is the topic for Justice Alaska, a once-a-month special edition of Hometown Alaska. Justice Alaska aims to give citizens a clearer understanding of how our courts, our laws and our system of justice works.DOWNLOAD AUDIO